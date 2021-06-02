IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

