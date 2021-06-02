Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $5,081.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00010419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00287231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.01093647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,808.25 or 0.99896866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars.

