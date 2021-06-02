Incent Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 47% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $369,419.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00281916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00187278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.01233371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,762.34 or 0.99869446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

