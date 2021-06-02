Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Immunovant stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $920.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Immunovant by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immunovant by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 84,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

