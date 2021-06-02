Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $979.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

