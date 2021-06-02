iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $788,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.