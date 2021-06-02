ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Reaches $301,726.08

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $301,726.08 and approximately $90,878.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,191,948 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

