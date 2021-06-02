Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 524.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

