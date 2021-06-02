Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 31,221 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $181.35 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

