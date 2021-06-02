IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP James F. Polewaczyk Sells 10,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.17 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

