Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. Ideanomics shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 69,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

