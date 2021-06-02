ICE ROCK MINING Trading 125% Higher This Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 125% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $154,191.59 and $17,971.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

