Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 169,775 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.37. The firm has a market cap of £449.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

