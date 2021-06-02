Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of HUBG opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

