Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.45

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

