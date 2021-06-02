Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $75.04.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

