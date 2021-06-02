Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

