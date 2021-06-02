Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

