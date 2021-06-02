Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

