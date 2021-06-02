Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

