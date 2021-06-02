Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

