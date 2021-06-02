HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 121,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

