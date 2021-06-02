Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 202.37 ($2.64). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 1,583,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.83 ($2.79).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.42.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.