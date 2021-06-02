Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 81.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $832.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

