Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys Shares of 1,100 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,428,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $216.52. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

