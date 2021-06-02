HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

