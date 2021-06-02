HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,891,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 144,676 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

