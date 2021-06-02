Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

