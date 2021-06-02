Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 4721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 1,920.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 398,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

