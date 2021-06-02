Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hess worth $49,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hess by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 98.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,612,000 after buying an additional 467,035 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Hess by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.84. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

