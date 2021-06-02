Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.