Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HDIV opened at GBX 86.12 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

