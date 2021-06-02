Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HDIV opened at GBX 86.12 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
