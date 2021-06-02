HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 694.42, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

