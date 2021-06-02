HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $41.75

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.75, but opened at $39.60. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.62.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

