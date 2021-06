Head-To-Head Survey: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $5.01 billion 0.92 $333.56 million N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $31.85 million 1.28 $1.03 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -15.36% -21.15% -12.56%

Summary

Cosan beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2020, it operated two company-owned, 98 licensee-owned, and 237 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in 37 states in Canada, South Korea, Panama, and the Philippines; three company-owned, 59 franchised, and 25 licensed stores located in 25 states and Qatar; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt brand names. The company has strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements, LLC and its affiliates to provide certain branded chocolate products. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

