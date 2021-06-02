Head to Head Review: Stellantis (STLA) and The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 915 2282 2589 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.68 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 40.94

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

