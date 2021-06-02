Head-To-Head Review: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

This table compares Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 123.13 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.37 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.21 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.66

SOC Telemed has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.97%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.