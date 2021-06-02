Head to Head Contrast: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) versus Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blucora and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.14 -$342.76 million $0.91 19.56 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 0.05% 13.35% 4.52% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blucora and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Blucora beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

