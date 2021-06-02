Head to Head Analysis: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) versus Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.89 $8.55 million N/A N/A F & M Bank $49.00 million 1.93 $8.79 million N/A N/A

F & M Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61% F & M Bank 23.05% 12.65% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Bank and Trust Financial beats F & M Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

