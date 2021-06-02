Head-To-Head Analysis: Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) versus Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66%

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.07, suggesting that its share price is 3,507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Viemed Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.17 $31.53 million $0.78 9.18

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Curative Biotechnology and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.58%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

