HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

