Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hawkins has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
