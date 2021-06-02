Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

