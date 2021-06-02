Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Hauppauge Digital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 44,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAUP)

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

