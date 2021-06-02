Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.62 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $103.62 million and $3.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

