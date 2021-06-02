Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $85,627.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01023886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.27 or 0.09421178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051721 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

