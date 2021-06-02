Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $757,218.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $757,218.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.70 or 0.00194102 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

