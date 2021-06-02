Harley-Davidson (HOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00.

4/19/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

HOG opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70.

Get Harley-Davidson Inc alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.