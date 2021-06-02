HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.27

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 259663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

