Gulden Hits Market Cap of $19.76 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $352,437.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00493897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 545,608,670 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

