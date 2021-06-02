GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 3.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. 12,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,431,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

